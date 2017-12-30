JGL-CEDO Invitational Tournament unfolds Jan 6

The Junior Golf List (JGL) and AA CEDO Golf Incorporated will stage the 2018 JGL-CEDO Invitational Tournament on January 6 at the Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang, Cavite.

The tournament is open to all junior golfers with an entry fee of P1,500 for club members and P2,500 for non-members.

AA Cedo is a golf school, which aims is to provide scientific instruction to players of all ages and abilities.

The 2018 Invitational tournament is in cooperation with the Junior Golfers Foundation of the Philippines.

Deadline for application is December 22. For reservation, contact coach Jun Cedo 09178990616.