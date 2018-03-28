JICA appoints new representative

The Japan International Cooperation Agency announced on Tuesday that it had named Yoshio Wada as its new chief representative in the Philippines, replacing Susumo Ito.

“I’d like to contribute to the trusted partnership and friendship between JICA and the Philippines. As we do that, I look forward to working with our Filipino and Japanese counterparts in the Philippines so more Filipinos will have the opportunity to improve their lives and benefit from inclusive development,” Wada said in a statement.

Wada was a previous special advisor at JICA’s Industrial Development and Public Policy Department and was deputy director general for the bilateral aid agency’s Southeast Asia and Pacific Division. He also served as a representative of the Overseas Economic Cooperation Fund in Manila from 1993 to 1996.

Wada graduated with a degree in economics from the Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan and took his post-graduate in the same field from the Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Ito, who served a two-year term beginning in 2016, was a former JICA Senior Representative to the Philippines and also held key positions at the agency’s Southeast Asia Division and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

JICA is an agency of the Government of Japan implementing technical cooperation, grant aid, and yen loan programs of Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) to developing countries such as the Philippines.