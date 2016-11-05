JICA brings water supply management technology to Cebu

THE Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has turned over a P560-million water supply management technology to Cebu.

“The development assistance aims to improve the availability and conservation of water resources using a technology that can provide real-time water supply status and quality monitoring in Cebu,” JICA Senior Representative Takihiro Morita said in a statement.

“Cebu has strong potential to become an economic growth center outside Metro Manila and we hope that the support to its water resources will help the city balance its urbanization with sustainable development,” he added.

The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) is the first real-time water supply system to be installed in the country. It was introduced by Hitachi Yokogawa JV and Yokohama Water.

The Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD), which supplies 75 percent of Metro Cebu’s water supply, is implementing the system. The SCADA can monitor water flow, pressure, and quality in all water supply systems as well as reduce non-revenue water and collect data to analyze water conditions.

“We expect that the technology will also be disseminated in other parts of the Philippines to help address common challenges in water supply and attract investments in the country,” Morita said.

The project complements one of the key areas identified to boost Cebu’s international competitiveness under the JICA-aided Roadmap Study for Sustainable Urban Development in Metro Cebu, a blueprint strategy crafted by the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board and Yokohama City.