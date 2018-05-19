JICA commits ¥2B to Marawi rehab efforts

COTABATO CITY: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has committed a total of 2 billion Yen or $18 million for the rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi City.

The agreement was signed between Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd and Yoshio Wada, JICA representative to the Philippines

JICA is a major benefactor of the peace process between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and has been supportive of the socio-economic and infrastructure projects in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Lanao del Sur Gov. Soraya Bedjoria Alonto-Adiong on Friday expressed gratitude to Japan for helping rebuild Marawi City from the devastation wrought by the five-month siege last year.

“This support from JICA is a very big boost to our efforts of making Marawi City bounce back, rise again from the very bad effect of conflict,” Alonto-Adiong said.

Similarly, Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra and ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman, said they both deeply appreciate the noble humanitarian gesture of the Japanese government, through JICA.