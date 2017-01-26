JICA to support Davao City urban infra dev’t project

THE Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide expertise in helping the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) and the local government of Davao City to develop transport infrastructure and build capacity in the area.

“Through the project, we hope that Davao City becomes a model of sustainable and balanced urban development. By sharing Japanese know-how in urban development planning, hopefully other cities will also embrace same sustainable approaches to economic development,” JICA Senior Representative Tetsuya Yamada said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project—Davao City Infrastructure Development and Capacity Building—outlines midterm (until 2022) and long-term (until 2045) strategies to help sustain economic development in growth centers like Davao.

Under the project, the agency will help develop the city’s urban infrastructure plan and train NEDA, Davao City and other government agencies involved in planning, evaluating, coordinating and monitoring the plan.

The project will also cover sectors important in improving the competitiveness and resilience of Davao’s urban environment: roads, transport, drainage, water supply, sewage, waste management, and disaster prevention.

Aside from the said project, JICA will also support the construction of a bypass road that will include the country’s first long-distance tunnel to help ease traffic in Davao.