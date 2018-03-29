‘Jinggoy cannot be senator again’

THIS has reference to the news item published in the Manila Times issue of March 21, 2018, regarding the intention of Mr. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada to return to the Senate of the Republic of the Philippines.

Unlike those persons who publicly manifested their interest to run as senators, Mr. Jose Estrada is not qualified to become a senator again because of the following considerations:

1. He is charged with, is being prosecuted for, and possibly will be convicted of, the crime of plunder (mandarambong) at the Sandiganbayan;

2. He is guilty of the crime of bribery when he exposed through a privilege speech that he and fellow senators during the impeachment proceedings at the Senate, convicted the late Chief Justice Renato Corona because they received from the Office of the PresidentP50 million for various projects;

3. He violated the rule on subjudice when he commented on the alleged infractions of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, despite the pendency of the petition for quo warranto filed by the Office of the Solicitor General against Justice Sereno;

4. His father, the incumbent Mayor of Manila, was convicted of the crime of the plunder (mandarambong) by the Sandiganbayan;

5. He and his relatives by consanguinity within the second degree are guilty of the constitutional ban on political dynasties;

6. His father vacated the Office of the President due to the demands of those rallyists at EDSA;

7. His half-brother in the Senate is a fruit of happiness from the illegal connection between his father and the incumbent Mayor of San Juan, and he has several half-brothers and -sisters from the other women of his father;

8. He has a blood relative who was removed by Comelec as governor of Laguna due to election overspending;

9. He is nothing like the former senators, Jovito Salonga, Jose Diokno, Arturo Tolentino, Ninoy Aquino, Aquilino Pimentel and most importantly, Rene Saguisag; and

10. Others.

In light of the foregoing considerations, the undersigned is appealing to or begging the registered voters to carefully investigate, study and review the intention of Mr. Jose Estrada in returning to the Senate.

MOISES S. SAMSON

