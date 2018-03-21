Jinggoy Estrada eyes another Senate run

FORMER senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada is keeping his options open regarding his political plans for 2019, but admitted he was inclined to go back to the Senate.

In a roundtable discussion with The Manila Times editors on Tuesday, Estrada said his desire to serve at the national level was stronger.

“I’m still keeping my options open, but I’m inclined to be back in the Senate,” said Estrada during his first-ever sit-down interview with the press after his release from detention in 2017.

The former senator was freed from detention in September after the Sandiganbayan’s Special Fifth Division, voting 3-2, allowed him to post bail.

Estrada said he had been busy going around different provinces to thank the people who supported him and his family when he was in detention.

He admitted he had mixed feelings about his release, as his best friend, former senator Ramon “Bong’ Revilla Jr., was still in detention.

“I do hope and pray that he be granted bail by the Supreme Court or by the Sandiganbayan,” he said.

If given a chance to serve as senator anew, Estrada said he would focus on introducing measures that would further strengthen labor laws and provide more protection and benefits to workers.

Estrada is also eyeing amendments to the Local Government Code to give poor and neglected municipalities more opportunities to generate income and be self-sufficient.

“There were many provinces that were really neglected by the previous administration and I want to see them develop,” Estrada said.

Estrada, who was first elected senator in 2004, and has led important Senate committees including the Senate Committee on Labor.

He authored the Kasambahay (house help) to protect the rights of domestic workers. The law adheres to internationally accepted standards laid out by the International Labor Organization Convention 189.

“Maybe if ever I get back we will have to work on pro-labor bills. But I doubt if will still get the labor committee because I think Sen. Joel Villanueva is doing a good job as panel chair,” he added.

In the event he pushes through with his Senate bid, Estrada may run under the Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP), the party formed by his father, former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.

PMP in 2013 coalesced with the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban) when it was led by then vice president Jejomar Binay.