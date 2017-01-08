Jinggoy Estrada seeks court nod for medical exam

Former Sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada is asking permission from the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division to undergo an X-ray and a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of his left knee at a hospital in San Juan City (Metro Manila).

Estrada is detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon City over plunder and graft charges filed against him and several others in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

In an urgent motion filed on Friday, the defense said he was seen by Dr. Jose Syquia at his place of detention on December 30 “due to complaints of pain on his left knee which is worse when rising from a seated position.”

“The same pain is still currently felt despite rest and medications. As recommended by Doctor Syquia, if there be no improvement, accused should undergo X-ray and MRI of his left knee in order to further evaluate his condition,” it said in the motion, to which a medical certificate dated December 30, 2016 was attached.

The defense recalled that the court had previously allowed Estrada to undergo therapy sessions at the same hospital because of pain on his left shoulder upon the advice and recommendation of a doctor.

It thus asked the court “to permit the accused to undergo MRI and X-ray at Cardinal Santos Medical Center as soon as possible; and for the above prayer, the usual escort and security conditions at accused’s expense.”

Estrada is one of three former senators namely, Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and Juan Ponce Enrile, who were charged in 2014 along with alleged pork scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles and several others in connection with the PDAF scam.

Revilla is also detained at the PNP Custodial Center, while Enrile is out on bail after the Supreme Court granted his bail petition on humanitarian grounds.

Meanwhile, Napoles is serving a life sentence at the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City (Metro Manila) after a Makati City (Metro Manila) court found her guilty in a serious illegal detention case filed by pork scam witness Benhur Luy.

