Jinggoy not yet decided on Senate run

Former senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada has yet to decide if he will again run for senator in 2019.

Estrada was charged with plunder at the Sandiganbayan for the alleged irregular use of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel when he was a member of the Senate.

“I haven’t decided but I’m going around the country to thank the people for their unwavering support,” he told reporters. “Pero siyempre andoon pa rin ‘yung inclination natin to serve our people on a national level (but of course the inclination to serve our people on a national level is still there).”

He said the cases filed against him in court would have no effect on his bid, if ever, for a government position.

He recalled that he had a pending plunder case along with his father, former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, when he first ran for senator in 2004. He was eventually acquitted.

His father was found guilty in 2007 but was pardoned by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

The younger Estrada was released from detention in September after the Sandiganbayan’s Special Fifth Division, voting 3-2, allowed him to post bail.

Estrada is one of three former senators charged by the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the pork barrel scam. The other two are Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and Juan Ponce Enrile.

Enrile was allowed to post bail in 2015 for humanitarian reasons because of his age. Revilla is detained at the Philippine National Police custodial center in Camp Crame in Quezon City.