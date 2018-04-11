Jinggoy ready to share stage with brother JV

FORMER senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada on Tuesday said he will have no problem campaigning with other senatorial candidates if he will be included in the administration’s senatorial slate for the 2019 midterm elections.

He said he can share the stage with his half-brother, Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito.

Speaking to reporters covering the Senate, Estrada said he would probably join the senatorial race next year. He admitted that negotiations are ongoing with other political parties that he declined to name.

“I can work with anybody, including Sen. JV and all of the senators. I’ve worked with them. They did not have any problems with me. I can work with anybody,” Estrada said.

Ejercito, who also declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019, earlier said there should only be one Estrada in the Senate since it would not look good if he and Estrada will run for the same position.

“I understand where JV is coming from. He’s an incumbent senator and he wishes to become reelected. I hope he understands my situation also,” Estrada said.

The former senator said his half-brother should allow the voters to decide because the people would look at their performance as lawmakers and not their surnames in the elections.

Estrada said he is more inclined to join the administration line-up through a coalition between the Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP), the political party of his father, former president and now Manila City Mayor Joseph Estrada, and the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) chaired by President Rodrigo Duterte.

He said there have been offers for him to join a senatorial slate, but refused to give details.

“As far as I’m concerned, I want a coalition between the PMP and the PDP if possible,” Estrada added. “If they want to accept me it’s okay. If they do not want it’s okay. I have no problem with that.”

The PDP-Laban has yet to come up with a complete senatorial slate for 2017 but it has identified several candidates, including some re-electionist senators.

Estrada said he can run as an independent in case he would not be included in the administration ticket.