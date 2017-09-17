Jinggoy’s legal journey:

2013: The Department of Justice files the first batch of PDAF-related complaints at the Office of the Ombudsman against Senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Juan Ponce Enrile and Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada as well as Janet Lim-Napoles and several others.

April 2014: The Ombudsman finds basis to file plunder and graft charges against Revilla, Enrile, and Estrada as well as Napoles and several others.

June 2014, the Ombudsman files the cases at the Sandiganbayan. The cases against Estrada were raffled to the court’s Fifth Division, which later ordered his arrest. Estrada surrenders to authorities.

January 2016: The court denies Estrada’s bail petition.

May 2016: The court affirms its ruling denying Estrada’s bail petition.

September 2016: Estrada files an omnibus motion asking the court to dismiss the plunder case or grant him bail.

September 15, 2017: The Sandiganbayan’s Special Fifth Division voted 3-2 to allow Estrada to post bail.