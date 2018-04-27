Jinggoy’s travel plea upheld

The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division has upheld its ruling that granted former Senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada’s plea to let him travel to the United States from April 30 to May 30.

Estrada, who is out on bail, is facing a P183-million plunder case and 11 counts of graft before the anti-graft court along with other individuals in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

The court issued hold departure orders in 2014, which barred the accused from leaving the country without its prior permission.

“Given the dearth of evidence to back up the prosecution’s motion, this court is not persuaded to reconsider the resolution granting accused permission to travel abroad,” it said in a resolution dated April 24.

“Considering these facts and circumstances, the court deems it proper to deny the prosecution’s motion,” the Sandiganbayan added.

The prosecution earlier asked the court to reconsider the grant of the travel plea, alleging that the supposed “falsity of the invitation letter attached by accused Estrada to his motion to travel abroad makes the motion misleading and deceiving…”

The prosecution said it had received a letter on April 12 of national president Rodel Rodis and national chairman Loida Lewis of the US Pinoys for Good Governance (USPGG).

According to the letter, USPGG Michigan president William Dechavez “clarified that his friend from Michigan… who is a close friend of [former]Sen. Estrada, had asked him if he could use USPGG to invite [former]Sen. Estrada. Mr. Dechavez said that he told” the said friend “that he could only use his name as an individual but not the organization, as he would need to clear it with his members, and he was in Sorsogon” in the Philippines.

“But apparently, that did not deter” that friend from allegedly “preparing an invitation… with the forged signature of Mr. Dechavez,” the letter said in part.

In its resolution, the Sandiganbayan said also in part that “the prosecution did not substantiate its claims with any sufficient means of authentication or reliable proof of the alleged forged letter coming from Mr. Dechavez. As such, this court cannot give any credence to the prosecution’s claims. Hearsay evidence has no probative value whatsoever and, therefore, cannot be the basis for overturning this court’s earlier ruling.”

Estrada also earlier filed a motion asking the court to let him travel to the United States “[t]o accept the invitation to be the guest speaker of the” USPGG “on May 20, 2018 on its annual general membership meeting to be held” in Michigan; “[f]or medical consultation with Doctor Christopher Mow, an orthopedic surgeon of Stanford Hospital for his recurring orthopedic shoulder problem;” and “[f]or a vacation with his” wife Precy and children Janella, Jolo, Julian and Jill “and to visit family and friends in the United States.”

“This family trip was” Estrada’s “promise to his family especially to Julian when he graduated last March 17, 2015” from high school, according to the motion.

Estrada was released from detention in September after the Sandiganbayan’s Special Fifth Division, voting 3-2, allowed him to post bail over the plunder case filed against him and several others.

He is one of three former senators–the other two are Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and Juan Ponce Enrile–and other individuals including Janet Lim-Napoles who were charged by the Office of the Ombudsman before the Sandiganbayan in 2014 in connection with the PDAF scam.

The Ombudsman filed in 2014 a P224-million plunder case and 16 counts of graft against Revilla, and a P172-million plunder case and 15 counts of graft against Enrile.

Revilla is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon City, while Enrile is out on bail after the Supreme Court granted in 2015 his bail petition on humanitarian grounds.

Napoles is detained at a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.