JJFP issues bright forecast for 2018 Asian Games

Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines (JJFP) head coach Hansel Co said that the PH team is capable of winning at least two gold medals in the upcoming Asian Games on August 18 to September 2 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Jiu-jitsu will be making its debut in the quadrennial meet this year.

“I’m very confident these are the same people who will win medal for us. I hope this time they will get the gold medal, and they have a strong chance. My forecast is at least two gold medals and six overall medals,” said Co in a news conference.

The team will be composed of last year’s Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) gold medalists Annie Ramirez (under 62kg), Meggie Ochoa (under 49kg), silver medalists Gian Dee (Under 62 kg), Marc Lim (under 69kg), Kyle Napoles (under 49 kg) and Asian Beach Games bronze medalist Apryl Eppinger.

“I think 90 percent we can win the gold. If everything goes well, 90 percent we’ll win gold especially in the women’s division,” added Ramirez who won gold in the 55 kg class in last year’s AIMAG. Ramirez will compete in the higher 62 kg weight class in the Asian Games.

The Philippines will be up against powerhouse countries in the sport among them United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Iraq and Thailand.

Besides Co, the other coach of the team is nine-time Southeast Asian Games judo gold medalist and two-time Olympian John Baylon.