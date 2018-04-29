JM de Guzman thankful for second chance

Comeback series ‘Araw, Gabi’ airs tonight

Just when he thought his showbiz career was over, award-winning actor JM de Guzman is overwhelmed by another opportunity to act anew on television after battling his problem with drug addiction.

The once-troubled 29-year-old, who was a hit in the 2014 movie, “That Thing Called Tadhana” with Angelica Panganiban, voluntarily went into rehab after going on a downward spiral in 2016. He has been on showbiz hiatus since and feels fortunate to be given a grand welcome by his home studio ABS-CBN after everything that has happened to him.

De Guzman faced the press for the first time at the media conference of his new series, “Precious Hearts Romances Presents Araw Gabi,” co-starring young actress, Barbie Imperial, and wore his heart on his sleeve.

“I’m nervous—that’s my initial feeling. But right now, mas nangi­ngibabaw po yung overwhelming happiness. I’m just really grateful for all this,” said the actor who is looking both healthy and handsome for his comeback.

He was eager to share how he has learned to improve his “coping skills,” which allows him today to better manage his life, with a support group he regularly sees.

“May support group po ako na hindi binibitawan. I also have a monthly requirement where I need to attend therapy sessions with my peers inside [rehab], together with our families. Counseling is every day too,” he opened up.

“I will graduate in July and pagka-graduate ko, mapapalitan yung group namin as graduate groups,” he added.

De Guzman further opened up about the need to be humble and to always ask for help to be able to ensure a successful recovery.

“Sa recovery po kasi hindi siya natatapos agad. It’s a lifelong struggle and fight. Pag tumigil ako humingi ng tulong or magpa-support, dun ako pwedeng madapa ulit.”

It will be remembered de Guzman spent 17 months in rehab for drug abuse. He was in a relationship with actress Jessy Mendiola for two years before his addiction worsened, forcing the actress to break up with him.

The situation also led to the premature cancellation of his soap “Angelito: Ang Bagong Yugto,” due to his erratic behavior on set.

In late 2014, after completing his first rehab program, de Guzman made a showbiz comeback and rekindled his relationship with Mendiola. They only lasted five months, however, with de Guzman clarifying on Instagram the actress was not to blame for the break up, but rather his state of depression, anxiety attacks and bipolar disorder.

In an ambush interview, de Guzman further denied that the break-up caused him to slip back to his addiction a second time.

“Hindi ko pwedeng sisihin doon kasi lahat naman ng tao nagdadaan sa kahit anong problema. Sinisisi ko lahat sa mga maling choices na ginawa ko to deal with my problems.

He confirmed he and Mendiola saw each other in a restaurant recently but were unable to greet each other. He said he is happy she is in a stable relationship with Luis Manzano.

“Nagkikita kami ni Luis sa ASAP at lagi kaming nagbabatian. Si Jessy hindi pa po kami ulit nagkita. Wala lang pong opportunity,” he said.

Now more positive about his recovery, de Guzman is following his doctors’ recommendation to take one showbiz project at a time. As such, he chose to forego a movie offer from Star Cinema to focus on his TV comeback.

“Yung expectations ko noon na makabalik tinanggal ko na eh. Pinayagan lang ako ng rehab to reintegrate and make amends with ABS-CBN,” he revealed. “Kaya wala po akong in-expect na kahit ano at kaya nagulat nga po ako na meron pa po silang plano para sa akin. Sobra ko pong na-appreciate,” he sincerely stated.

“Now I really count every second and papahalagahan ko. Sinisigurado ko po na pagtatrabahuhan ko po at seseryosohin ko unlike before na binitawan ko at inasa ko sa sarili kong diskarte. Ngayon mas nakadikit po ako sa support group namin.”

Eager to show he is a better version of himself as a person and an actor, de Guzman promises to give his best in Araw Gabi, which premieres tonight on ABS-CBN’s prime time block.

Under the direction of Theodore Boborol, the series also stars Barbie Imperial, Rita Avila, Vina Morales, Ara Mina, Raymond Bagatsing, Jane Oiñeza, Phoebe Walker and Ysabel Ortega among others.