Joanna shines as Mark comes out

Why ElNella aren’t ‘official’ yet

It was definitely her night, but West End theater star and MMFF 2017 Best Actress Joanna Ampil graciously shared her 25th anniversary concert stage with a good friend who’s just come out.

Yes, In the Know is talking about singer Mark Bautista’s first public appearance since releasing his much-talked about autobiography, “Beyond the Mark.” In the book, the balladeer-turned-Broadway performer boldly revealed his bisexual nature, dedicating an entire chapter to “a good guy friend,” with whom he became intimate. Mark recounted that much as they tried to fight their attraction to one another, the most unfortunate situation took place when his friend’s girlfriend found out about them.

Mark has been out of sight since snippets of this juicy confession spread like wildfire, but on the night he guested in Joanna’s concert at Maybank Theatre—aptly titled “Love Wins”—he held his head high.

Applause greeted Mark on stage as Joanna meaningfully asked him, “Wala naman Mark pinagbago diba?”

He replied, “Wala naman talaga,” adding after another well applauded pause, “thank you for having me and thank you everyone for being there.”

With the spotlight back on Joanna, it was truly a pleasure to watch her celebrate her silver anniversary on Valentine’s, as she recalled the biggest moments of her career in music.

From singing to Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth 2nd the rest of the world’s most famous royal family; to starring in numerous West End hits like “Les Miserables,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Cats,” and of course “Miss Saigon” where it all began, Joanna’s 25 years in entertainment surely one of a kind! It was a pleasure for In The Know to celebrate Valentine’s day witnessing her silver anniversary.

Joanna sang all the biggest favorites from these classics, especially bringing the house down with “On My Own,” and “Memories.”

And while she may not have been in the Philippines for the most of her career, her performance that night reminded the audience how much pride she has given the country as she wowed the rest of the world.

We caught up with lovebirds Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador who were working on Valentine’s Day. Their sweetness was undeniable nonetheless with Janella wiping off Elmo’s sweat during this interview. They had just managed to pull themselves away from rabid fans at a bloggers’ event.

Cheerful as ever, they just took a minute to catch their breath as they gamely answered In The Know’s questions.

ElNella admitted that their “sweetness” is two-year strong already, since they were put paired as a love team. They hit it off from Day One and have been inseparable IRL (that’s “in real life” for millennials).

But Janella stressed that as sweet as they are, labels still matter to her.

“We’re not official yet and I keep saying that because naniniwala po ako sa labels because that is what will define or draw the line in the relationship. For us po kasi, marami pa kaming work and dapat ayusin personally, and dapat i-straighten out before we can really be official.”

A big reason for this may well be Janella’s mom Jenine Desiderio who is rumored to be against ElNella’s IRL closeness. We tried to ask Janella about it but she was got too nervous with the question that she politely declined to answer anything related to her mom.

Until next week! Ta, ta!