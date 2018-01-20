THE Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) was in the limelight again last week, this time over the arrest of five individuals working for the agency who were involved in selling examination questions for marine officers to a maritime review center. Marina has disowned those arrested, claiming that all except one were on “Job Order (JO)” contracts that expired on December 31, 2017. |

Government agencies resort to hiring JOs to augment their manpower complement in the exigency of the service subject to certain conditions generally set by the concerned agencies. However, JOs are not considered part of government service and, thus, are not covered by the rules on civil service, notwithstanding that they perform tasks within a government office.

In the case of Marina, the engagement of JOs is most pronounced in its STCW (Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers) Office, where more than 50 percent of its personnel are JOs. The office concerns itself with training and certifying merchant marine officers and is, therefore, expected to be manned by regular personnel who, being an organic part of the agency, are presumed to have a better and continuing appreciation of the STCW convention, compared to JOs who rely on ad hoc appointments.

JOs, by the very nature of their short-term contracts, would also be thinking of looking for a more stable job while performing their assigned duties, and this would take away the much-needed focus in doing STCW-related tasks. Besides, how extensive are the training or immersion given to JOs for them to appreciate the importance of what they are doing?

Considering their precarious situation, it’s most likely that JOs are not being trained, as their contracts are limited. There were, in fact, calls to stop hiring them.

No employer-employee ties

Marina should be put to task in respect of the rules adopted for hiring JOs. Are there guidelines adopted to safeguard the integrity of the examination for marine officers? What were the criteria in hiring JOs? A JO contract does not create an employer-employee relationship and, thus, the issue of accountability is put into question. It is beyond comprehension for a JO to be allowed to easily gain access to sensitive information, like those found being vended to maritime review centers.

The JOs involved may not be faulted for having access to the pool of examination questions, as it is highly improbable that they demanded that. The work for which they were contracted gave them the opportunity to dip their fingers into that pool.

More baffling is how Marina had allowed the STCW Office to exist with more JOs than regular employees.

Questions call for answers. Are there plantilla positions that remain unfilled? What hinders these from being filled up? Are there not enough people qualified for civil service who are willing to join Marina? Or is it a case of trying to protect JOs from being eased out as regular employees will have to take on the former’s work?

Last week’s arrests brought more questions. JO contracts were supposed to have expired at the end of 2017.

Has the STCW Office extended new JO contracts starting in 2018? If not, how does this affect the delivery of frontline services?

These questions beg to be answered, as the STCW Office is responsible for issuing certificates of competency to marine officers—the document necessary for them to be deployed onboard ships. Up to what level in the certification process are JOs given responsibility, as these are usually engaged in ordinary jobs, unless they possess enough expertise to be hired as consultants. Indeed, there is much interest in the steps Marina has instituted to ensure the integrity of the STCW certification process.

While there is demand for Filipino seafarers to be competent, there is no less expectation of diligence and uprightness from those determining the qualification and competence of applicant-seafarers. And such requirements must exist in all phases of the STCW certification process.

So, is someone taking responsibility over this fiasco? Where does the buck stops?