‘Job-related’ motive eyed in killing of deputy prosecutor–police

POLICE suspected “a job-related conflict” behind the ambush of a deputy prosecutor who was found dead in his vehicle in Quezon City on Friday.

“The family is allegedly receiving threats. Second, we are also looking at possible motives like business, and personal [conflicts]. Our forefront is a job-related issue,” Quezon City Police District (QCPD) chief Joselito Esquivel told reporters in a briefing on Sunday.

Esquivel said that an eight-member task force has been formed to investigate the shooting of Deputy Prosecutor Rogelio Velasco.

Initial investigation showed that Velasco, 64, was gunned down by unidentified assailants while he was inside his red Toyota Innova with license plate number ZNV 499 at Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit.

“We are looking at four suspects and two persons of interest behind this,” Esquivel said.

Esquivel showed composite illustrations of two gunmen based on the description of a security guard who was near the area during the incident: one used a short firearm, while the other suspect who was wearing a black mask, used a long firearm.

The gunmen were also described to be at least 5’6’’ tall and of medium built with fair complexion.

QCPD Deputy Director for Operations Senior Superintendent Ronaldo Ylagan, who heads Special Investigation Task Group Velasco, said that that the victim’s two children who were also inside the vehicle during the shooting but were immediately secured.

The assailants were reportedly on board a white Innova with a stolen plate number and headed to Commonwealth Avenue immediately after the shooting.

Meanwhile, Velasco was rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center but was pronounced dead on arrival. GLEE JALEA