Jobless actor lives the life with newly separated businesswoman-girlfriend

He may no longer be in the limelight, but this actor still rakes in the kind of money that an actor on a prime-time soap earns.

How? It’s all thanks to his new and rich businesswoman girlfriend! He was able to snag the lady through a common friend who introduced them. He was quick to set his eyes on the prize because rumor has it, he’s dangerously close to running out of funds because he never adjusted his lifestyle in the midst of his non-existent showbiz career.

Here’s more. The actor may have really hit the jackpot with his rich businesswoman since she is newly separated from her husband and running her company on her own now. Besides the door wide open for him to dip his finger into the business, he’s already starring in some of its advertisements, with what is sure to be a talent fee dictated by “love.”

Truth be told, the actor is already an expert in wooing and winning a benefactor. The only difference this time is he bagged a lady benefactor instead.