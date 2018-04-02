‘Jobless’ Butch Francisco builds dream home

Ever heard of a showbiz personality who’s practically in between jobs yet is seeing near completion of his multi-million peso residence in a prime location?

Eat your heart out, but it can only and probably be Butch Francisco.

Months ago, Vignettes had a chance to take a peek into Butch’s three-storey corner lot house in New Manila during the early stage of its construction.

“Ikaw lang yata ang taong kilala ko na walang trabaho pero nakakapagpagawa ng bahay,” we teased Butch considering that GMA’s “Startalk,” which he co-hosted, was cancelled in September 2015.

Two weeks ago, Butch had it blessed with just six guests—the priest included—in simple rites. No frills at all.

While work is still being done at the ground floor, “Natutulugan ko na yung kuwarto ko which I had rushed. Bumababa na lang ako ng room ko to check kung naikabit na yung mga (Greek-inspired) columns.”

Butch, who dabbles in acting on TV (via a crime-themed series on TV5), is happy with the stress-free location of his new (and there’s another one) property. On foot, he takes leisurely walks within the area, which is near the supermarket. “Believe me, I can scour the place incognito.”

His acquisition of his New Manila property was followed lately by his purchase (read cash) of a fully furnished condo unit somewhere in Eastwood. “It so happened that I visited my sister there, before I knew it I was already getting one unit for myself,” Butch told Vignettes owning up to his being an occasionally impulsive buyer.

“On the contrary,” Butch said, “I was just being practical. Had I put, say, P1 million in a bank, just how much interest would it earn in 10 years compared to the value of a unit given the same period of time?”

And just how many more properties does he intend to amass? Butch has a rest house up in Baguio, which he’s been renting out to Korean student-tenants plus these two new properties.

Taking a brief pause, Butch said: “I just realized that at our age now we should be enjoying life.”

Very true.