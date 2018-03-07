Jobless rate down in January

THE country’s job market gained momentum in January as the number of unemployed slightly decreased from 2017, the government reported on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.3 percent in January from 6.6 percent in the same month in 2017, the latest Labor Force Survey conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

This translated to 2.32 million jobless Filipinos in January 2018, compared with the 2.76 million who were out of work in the same month last year.

Consequently, the employment rate in January climbed to 94.7 percent from 93.4 percent a year earlier. This translates to 41.75 million employed Filipinos, up from 39.34 million in January 2017.

However, the underemployment rate, or the proportion of the employed wanting additional work hours, was recorded at 18 percent, higher than the 16.3 percent a year ago.

The latest reading represented about 7.49 million underemployed workers, higher than the 6.39 million a year ago. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO