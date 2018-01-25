Joblessness down to 15.7% in Q4 2017 – SWS poll

JOBLESSNESS eased in the last three months, with the number of unemployed Filipinos going down by 1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The pollster said its survey from December 8 to 16 found the jobless rate at 15.7 percent, or roughly 7.2 million jobless adults.

This was 3.2 points down from 2017’s third-quarter figure of 18.9 percent or around 8.7 million adults.

The fourth-quarter joblessness rate was the slowest since 2004’s first quarter rate of 9.8 percent.

Jobless adults in the fourth quarter, the SWS said, consisted of the following: those who involuntarily lost their jobs, 8.3 percent or about 3.8 million; those who were retrenched, 5.9 percent or about 2.7 million adults; and first-time job seekers, 1.5 percent or about 691,000 adults.

SWS defines adult joblessness as the adult population in the labor force who are without a job at present and looking for one.

In contrast, the government defines the “unemployed” as persons in the labor force who are “reported as (1) without work; and (2) currently available for work; and (3) seeking work or not seeking work because of the belief that no work is available, or awaiting results of previous job application, or because of temporary illness or disability, bad weather or waiting for rehire or job recall.”

For the government, the “employed” are “persons in the labor force who are reported either as at work or with a job or business although not at work. Persons at work are those who did some work, even for an hour during the reference period.”

Based on these definitions, the unemployment rate, according to the government, stood at only 5.7 percent in 2017.

Participation down

The SWS also found that adult labor force participation in the fourth quarter was down a point to 72.1 percent, or 45.5 million adults, compared with the previous quarter’s 73.1 percent.

Among men, joblessness slowed from 2017’s third-quarter figure of 13.5 percent to the fourth quarter’s 7.6 percent – the slowest since early 2004’s 8.8 percent.

Joblessness among women accelerated slightly to 26.7 percent during the fourth quarter, from the previous quarter’s 26.5 percent.

Malacañang was elated over the survey results, saying the Duterte administration was “indeed on the right track in making sustainable and inclusive growth as part of our development plan.”

“We expect to generate more jobs with the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act, which would increase infrastructure investments,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said.”

Our Build-Build-Build Infrastructure Program is projected to create more than a million jobs a year,” he added.

SWS said optimism that there would be more jobs rose to 53 percent during 2017’s fourth quarter, up eight points from the previous quarter’s 45 percent.

The SWS survey used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide. The sampling error margins were ±3 percent for national percentages and ±6 percent for area percentages.