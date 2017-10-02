Joe Taruc, 70

Veteran radio host-announcer Joe Taruc died in his sleep at the St. Luke’s Medical Center on September 30, or 13 days after he celebrated his 70th birthday.

His colleagues at dzRH, the banner radio station of Manila Broadcasting Corporation, broke the news on radio and social media over the weekend.

Karen Ow-Yong, co-host of Deo Macalma in the daily program “Isyu” posted on Facebook on Saturday,

“Saddened by the passing of one of broadcast industry’s legends, Joe Taruc. DZRH will never be the same.

Thank you boss Boss Joe for inspiring so many people and for touching our lives in one way or another. Maraming salamat po!”

His son, Jay Taruc, one of GMA Network’s hosts in the documentary show “I-Witness” and his own “Motorcycle Diaries,” issued an official statement on the passing of the broadcast luminary.

“Our father, Jose N. Malgapo Jr. or Joe Taruc to many of us, has gone to join his Creator, early morning of September 30, 2017. He died in his sleep. At this point, our family would like to request some time to mourn his death and celebrate his life in private. Announcements will soon be made regarding the details for his wake, and interment. Thank you.”

Taruc was news anchor of the 7 a.m. newscast “DZRH Pangunahing Balita” as well as “Damdaming Bayan,” one of the station’s longest-running public affairs programs.

He was member of the board of directors and senior vice president of the Elizalde-owned broadcast conglomerate at the time of his death.

A native of what is now Gapan City, Nueva Ecija, Taruc had an Accounting degree from Jose Rizal College (now Jose Rizal University) but instead pursued a career in broadcasting.

He was a pioneer at dzAQ before Martial Law was declared in 1972; transferred to dzMM’s predecessor, DWWW, in the 1980s, teaming up with Noli de Castro, and GMA Network’s dzBB before its rebranding as Super Radyo; and moved to dzRH in 1991 as newscaster and station manager.

Besides Jay, Taruc has two other sons and a daughter.

Senator Juan Edgardo Angara’s post said of the broadcast pioneer: “RIP Manong Joe Taruc, an institution in d broadcast industry. As someone undergoing dialysis he supported our free dialysis bill @dzrhnews.”

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar posted, “ To the legendary Manong

Joe Taruc, salamat sa lahat! I will forever be grateful.”

Malacañang extended its condolences to Taruc’s family.

“Manong Joe was an institution in the radio broadcast industry. A multi-awarded journalist, Mr. Taruc became the pillar of dzRH where he held several key positions,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“The nation mourns the passing of radio broadcast giant Joe Taruc. He will be missed,” he added.

Politicians, fellow journalists and netizens also extended their condolences to the Taruc family.

Radio announcer Ali Sotto said, “Si Joe Taruc ang nagkumbinsi sa akin na magtrabaho sa AM radio.”

Taruc’s remains are at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City.

with GLEE JALEA