Joel Cruz celebrates eldest twins’ fifth birthday

Joel Cruz, the president and CEO of Aficionado Perfumes, celebrated the 5th birthday of his first set of twins Prince Sean and Princess Synne at Kidzania with a whopping attendance of 1709 guests. Joel had to close down the indoor family entertainment center at BGC exclusively for his family and guests.

Joel’s eldest twins are starting to blossom into celebrities as they juggle school, commercial modeling and attending charity events with their father.

Celebrities seen during the event were Pops Fernandez, Ram Nievera, Angeli Pangilinan, couple Paolo Valenciano and Sam Godinez, “Inspirational Diva” Jamie Rivera, Cory Quirino, Johnny Litton, Token Lizares, Nicole Hyala, Boobsie Wonderland, Dulce, Jason Abalos, Xyriel Manabat, Hashtag Bugoy Cariño, Stars on 45 Haydee Mañosca and Gem Mascariñas, Foreignoy Aisaku Yokogawa, Ballet Philippines scholars of Margie Moran and the characters of Kidzania.

Joel himself juggles business with family duties and is busy traveling globally to promote and sell his Aficionado brand, firstly to OFWs and then to international distribution.

With its growth comes a new endorser Vice Ganda who joins the roster of celebrity endorsers Jason Abalos, Erich Gonzales, Gary Valenciano, Bugoy Cariño, Xyriel Manabat, Pauleen Luna and John Lloyd Cruz. Aficionado likewise supports Nonito Donaire during his boxing fights.