Joey Samson goes on ‘PilgrimAge’

The annual fashion-for-a-cause Red Charity Gala has chosen to spotlight the creative ingenuity of designer Joey Samson who is best known for his androgynous, gender fluid creations.

With the ninth gala theme dubbed “PilgrimAge,” the inspiration of Samson’s runway show is lifted from “a journey, a religious devotion, or a voyage to a sacred place.” As such, he melds old style glamour with hints of the romantic and lady-like form, harmonizing extravagant detailing with traditional silhouettes for a look that is contemporary yet beyond time.

“This collection will be a balancing act,” said Samson. “It will run the gamut from tradition to something a bit outre, remixing looks and reshuffling garment elements.”

He further revealed, “I want the clothes to be a revival of old wardrobe favorites, as if relics of a long passage, at the same time, something with a sense of familiarity with a contemporary feel transitioning from conventional, street to ceremonial.”

Doctor to designer

From his initial dreams of being a doctor, graduating with a pre-medicine degree in college, a young Samson took the plunge and pursued his true passion in designing clothes by enrolling at Slim’s Fashion and Art School.

Subsequently, he apprenticed under the renowned Jojie Lloren for basic draping and pattern making and later at Citem, back when they would fly in professors from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. Since then, he has bagged numerous accolades such as the MTV Style Awards in 2004 and the Menswear Designer of the Year 2007 at the Mega Fashion Awards.

As Red Charity Gala’s honoree for 2017, Samson further joins the league of world-renowned Filipino designers who have previously graced the event: Dennis Lustico, Furne One, Michael Cinco, Cary Santiago, Ezra Santos, Jojie Lloren, Lesley Mobo, and Chito Vijandre.

Caring fashion

As always, the Red Charity Gala—a project of society figures Tessa Prieto-Valdes and Kaye Tinga—will again champion Filipino fashion creativity while fostering awareness and tirelessly raising funds for two worthwhile causes: the Philippine Red Cross and their Assumption High School Batch 1981’s charities.

To be held on October 14 at The Shangri-La at the Fort, the gala enjoys the support of homegrown fashion brand Bench as part of its 30th anniversary activities.