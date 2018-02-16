Joey Yap’s forecast for 2018

Dog (1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

You should prepare to experience your fair share of ups and downs this year as it is likely that you will be able to succeed in your endeavors but end up encountering a few personal and professional problems along the way. Caution is also advised in how to manage them as the issues in one party of your life may affect the rest of it and cause even more trouble for you. However, you simply need to be optimistic and confident if you wish to overcome them.

Pig (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)

The stars have aligned in 2018 so do not be afraid to take a few risks here and there. With the amount of good luck you have on your side, you are almost guaranteed to succeed in everything you set on achieving. Stay focused and move forward with all your plans with a clear mind: all that is required on your part if you desire to accomplish great things is a little effort and dedication.

Rat (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)

Thanks to a boost in your luck, this year will prove to be an auspicious time for you. You will likely experience a boost in your learning abilities so take this valuable opportunity to improve yourself by picking up new skills or honing your existing ones. If there is something you have been meaning to learn for a while do not hesitate to sign up for the relevant classes. On a related note, students, scholars an academicians will do well during this period.

Ox (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)

There is a strong possibility that you will not be able to significantly grow your wealth but also advance our career this year. Do not be afraid to explore new business and investment ventures as the decisions you make will more thatn likely yield the profits you seek. Furthermore, you will be able to rely on the help of Noblemen whenever you happen to require some assistance. Nevertheless, don’t let this go to your head, live a balanced life and practice moderation in regard to how you handle your finances.

Tiger (1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

2018 might not be a smooth ride for you as you may find yourself running into your fair share of desirable and undesirable circumstances along the way. While there is a chance that you will be able to attain the wealth and success you desire in your professional or business ventures, you will have to work hard to get them. Do not let the obstacles you run into cause you to give up, instead let them motivate you into pushing forward. This applies to your personal life as well.

Rabbit (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

Take heart, there will be nothing but smooth sailing where your life is concerned this year. Even if you end up running into a spot of trouble here and there, you have nothing to worry about because the people you surround yourself with will be more than happy to help you out. With their love and support, you will be able to easily handle anything life throws your way so you should appreciate them to the fullest.

Dragon (1928, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2012)

Although 2018 may test your physical and mental fortitude by throwing a number of hardships your way you should not let it get to you. Instead, you should see them as valuable opportunities for self-reflection and self-improvement. These challenges and setbacks may be inevitable but if you handle them just right you right might actually be able to turn things in your favor in the end.

Snake (1929, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2013)

Feel free to kick back and relax for the most part this year as you will only have to potentially worry about the few inconveniences that might pop up every now and then. Special attention should be paid to your social and personal life as your relationships will flourish and you will have many opportunities to meet and become acquainted with new people. Even if you run into some trouble or get into a disagreement, you will be able to solve it easily and may even come out of the situation better off than before.

Horse (1930, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2014)

With as many as three favorable stars on your side in 2018, you are more than guaranteed to experience a truly fantastic 12 moths. For one, you will be able to rely on the generosity and support of the people around you in all your endeavors. Furthermore, there will be a wealth of lucrative opportunities that will all but fall into your lap. If you happen to run into any problems, do not worry as they will be easy to deal with. Thanks to your luck.

Goat (1931, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2015)

Expect to hear good things and the part of happy occassions this year although you should still be on the lookout for anything that might jeopardise all theis positivity. Nevertheless, any difficulties that might crop up will be particularly serious or significant so you do not have to worry too much. There will be people in your life who will be all too willing to lend you a helping hand when you need it and the opportunities you come across will make up for any potential problems you encounter.

Monkey (1932, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1968, 1991, 2003, 2016)

2018 may be a bit of a bumpy ride for you so you will need to be strong and persevere so that you can emerge triumphant in the end. Regardless of whether the problems happen to be personal or professional in nature, you will be able to overcome them as long as you tackle them with the right mind set. The issues that you should look out for in particular include financial instability, rocky relationships and poor physical or emotional health.

Rooster (1933, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1980, 2081, 2082)

Coming off an eventful 2017 that likely left you somewhat burnt out this year will be a good time for you to take a breather and recharge your batteries. In the meantime, you should use this opportunity to reflect on your life’s choices and make changes where necessary. This applies particularly to your wellbeing as you are encouraged to take better care of your physical, mental and emotional health.