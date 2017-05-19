Johann Strauss Society Gala Concert 2017

The Johann Strauss Society of the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (JSSP) together with the New World Makati Hotel hosted the Gala Concert 2017 at the Grand Ballroom of the hotel featuring internationally-acclaimed soprano Rachelle Gerodias, tenor Randy Gilongo and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Ruggero Barbieri.

The Gala Concert which was everyone looks forward to was spearheaded by JSSP Vice President and Consul of Gambia Agnes Huibonhoa with the support of JSSP Chairman and Consul General of Monaco Fortune Ledesma and JSSP President Olga Severino Martel and members of the Ladies Committee Virginia Lane, Betty Chua, Fanny Blanco, Ditas Posadas, Mila How, Rosalind Wee, Marissa Fenton and Lilibeth Campos. A marquis, a prince and 21 ambassadors were present at the event.

Funds raised were earmarked for projects of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, the Psychological Center at Marillac Hills for the rehabilitation of abused children and girls, the Virlanie Foundation home for abandoned children, the PGH Pediatric Hematology & Oncology center for indigent cancer victims and the shrine of our Lady of Manaoag in Sampaloc, Metro Manila.

To JSSP—more power to you and may you continue your worthwhile projects help the needy.