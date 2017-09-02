John Clements 2nd CEO Golf Classic begins Sept. 8

The John Clements 2nd CEO Golf Classic will unfold on September 8 at the Manila Golf and Country Club in Harvard Road, Taguig City.
On-course registration starts at 6:30 a.m. while the sequential tee off begins at 8:30 a.m.
The by-invitation tournament will follow a System 36 mode of play.
The event will feature four divisions namely Classes A, B, C, and women’s.
Meanwhile, golfers will get a chance to win golf items, appliances and various hotel gift certificates during the closing ceremony raffle.
Proceeds of the CEO Golf Classic will go to The Chosen Children Foundation.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.