John Clements 2nd CEO Golf Classic begins Sept. 8

The John Clements 2nd CEO Golf Classic will unfold on September 8 at the Manila Golf and Country Club in Harvard Road, Taguig City.

On-course registration starts at 6:30 a.m. while the sequential tee off begins at 8:30 a.m.

The by-invitation tournament will follow a System 36 mode of play.

The event will feature four divisions namely Classes A, B, C, and women’s.

Meanwhile, golfers will get a chance to win golf items, appliances and various hotel gift certificates during the closing ceremony raffle.

Proceeds of the CEO Golf Classic will go to The Chosen Children Foundation.