John Lloyd Cruz decides to take hiatus from showbiz

Considered one of the most-acclaimed actors in the country today, John Lloyd Cruz will be taking a breather from showbiz.

In a statement sent to The Manila Times on Friday, Kane Choa, head for Integrated Corporate

Communications of his home network said, “ABS-CBN and John Lloyd Cruz have agreed for him to take an indefinite leave of absence to attend to personal matters.”

Choa added that the 34-year-old Kapamilya actor will return after his leave but did not give an exact timeframe.

“John Lloyd will be taking a break outside the country and will return to ABS-CBN after his leave of absence,” he added.

It can be remembered that Cruz made headlines last month when videos of him and “Home

Sweetie Home” co-star Ellen Adarna went viral during their Cebu getaway.

The two have posted their sweet photos on personal social media accounts but never admitted anything about their relationship status.

Cruz was last seen at the Star Magic Ball on September 30 but avoided the press in the red carpet.