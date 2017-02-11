John Lloyd Cruz and Jaclyn Jose lead 9th Ani ng Dangal Awards

Popular actor John Lloyd Cruz and veteran actress Jaclyn Jose lead this year’s Ani ng Dangal awardees. A total of 71 artists and works from different fields of the arts—36 for cinema, 16 for dance, one for dramatic arts, one for literary arts, seven for music, and 10 for visual arts—will be honored in an awarding ceremony on February 28.

The Ani ng Dangal (Harvest of Honors) Award recognizes artists who have earned international awards and accolades during the past year. It is an annual event, which serves as the closing activity of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) NCCA’s celebration of the National Arts Month.

Cruz is the first Filipino and Southeast Asian actor to win the Star Asia award for Honor Thy Father by the 15th New York Asian Film Festival, which ran from June 22 to July 25, 2016. He was one of three recipients of the award together with Hong Kong’s Miriam Yeung and South Korea’s Lee Byung-hun.

Meanwhile, Jose will be honored for her Best Actress win at the Cannes Film Festival in France for her performance in the Brillante Mendoza film Ma’ Rosa.

With Cruz and Jose, many Filipino filmmakers, films and actors will also be recognized for bringing honor to the Philippines in the field of cinema. These include Ang Babaeng Humayo/Ang Araw Bago Ang Wakas (by Lav Diaz); ALLAN Michael Ibanez and Dexter Paglinawan Hemedez (for 1st Sem); Allen Dizon (for Iaadya mo Kami); Apocalypse Child (by Mario Cornejo; producer Monster Jimenez); Barbie Forteza (for Laut); Birdshot (by Mikhael Red); Brillante Ma. Mendoza (for Ma. Rosa); Child Hauz (by Louie Ignacio, producer Baby Go); Eduardo Roy Jr. (for Pamilya Ordinaryo); Emerson Quintillan Texon (for Tomadachi); Gemini (by Ato Bautista); Gian Carlo Escamilla (for Walang Take Two); Hamog (by Ralston Jover); Happy New Year (by Joseph Israel Laban); Hasmine Killip (for Pamilya Ordinaryo); Imago (by Raymond Ribay Gutierrez); Kirby Asunto (for Exist); Lucky Jinx (for Giovanni Baldisseri); Leon Miguel (for Red lights); Nathalie Hart (for Siphayo); Paolo Ballesteros (for Die Beautiful); Ricky Lee; Sandra (by Carlo Francisco Manatad); Scarecrow (by Zid Dulay); Sid Lucero (for Toto); Marissa Sue Prado (for The Sister); The Cresent Rising (Sheron Dayoc); The Equation (by Rhoda Joy Blaza); The Sister (by Marco Felipe Villas Lopez); Teri Malvar (for Hamog); Tomodachi (by Joel Lamangan); Toto (by John Paul Su); Traslacion (Ang Paglalakad sa Altar ng Alanganin); and Walang Take Two (by Iglesia ni Cristo’s INCinema Production )

For dance, the awardees are Asian Pride, Cage, Fmd Extreme, Halili Cruz Dance Company, Jamaica Jornacion and Kristel De Catalina, Junior New System, Kahayag Dance Company, Luckesly Maravilla, Neil John Casagan and Renzo Arboleda, Olivia Bogayong, Rica Angela Ingco, Sanglahi Dance Troupe, Shaira May Comeros, Tarlac State University Performing Dance Troupe, Upeepz and 5xb Gensan.

For dramatic arts, sole awardee is Clint Ramos, while for literary arts, awardee is Wilfredo Pascual.

For music, awardees are Acapellago, Andrea Melisa Camba, Balon Dagupan Children’s Choir, Dennis Deovdes Reyes, III, Ligao National High School Voice Choral, Philippine Madrigal Singers and UP Medicine Choir

For visual arts, the honorees are Allan Fesalbon Castaneda, Ananda Wisely, Danny Victoriano, Jamia Mei Tolentino, Joel Forte, Jophel Botero Ybiosa, Maria Angelica Tejada, Norman Isaac, Tanam (coffee-table book) and Trisha Co. Reyes

The Ani ng Dangal Exhibit will also be mounted, paying tribute to the awardees’ achievements and contributions by displaying their works and trophies.