John Lloyd Cruz ready to sire a child but …

PLUS: Maja-Paulo movie pitted against LizQuen’s

John Lloyd Cruz’s mom said she wouldn’t mind if her son doesn’t want to get married yet but she hopes that he gives her a grandchild soon.

This was the revelation of the award-winning actor at the thanksgiving press conference of his three-year-old sitcom Home Sweetie Home, with Toni Gonzaga, who as everyone knows, recently gave birth to eldest son Seve.

For Lloydie’s mom, who is a devout Catholic, to say she wouldn’t mind a grandchild out of wedlock speaks volumes she is impatient for her son to become a family man.

All the same, Lloydie’s take on the matter is that there’s no need to rush things, especially since he’s not in a relationship at the moment. He hopes the next lucky lady he falls in love with though will be the mother of his future children.

Meanwhile, the actor is very happy with the good feedback that Home Sweetie Home continues to receive from viewers. After three years, he and Toni are also more at ease playing husband-and-wife in the sitcom, unlike when they first worked together and had to adjust to each other. Lloydie added it helps all the more that Toni is now a mom in real life, making their portrayal as parents more confident.

Asked whether he and ex-girlfriend Angelica Panganiban have secretly gotten back together, the actor replied that Angelica remains a very good friend. The 33-year-old actor clarified, “Pero hindi po kami. Wala po kaming relasyon. But we are very good friends.”

* * *

Romantic-comedy movie I’m Drunk, I Love You starring Maja Salvador and Paulo Avelino is the first full-length film directed by JP Habac, who has to his credit three short films, including Maria that won the Best Short Film Award at the Cinema One Film Festival in November 2016.

The 29-year-old director finished filmmaking in UP in 2009 and has worked as assistant director to Jerrold Tarog in Heneral Luna and Sana Dati, as well as TV shows like Wagas and Karelasyon on GNTV.

He said he conceived I’m Drunk, I Love You after hearing his friend utter the phrase during a drinking session. He pitched the project to TBA (Tuko Films, Butchi Boy and Artikulo Uno) who agreed to finance it.

He wrote the script with Gian Abraham (who directed Dagitab) and sent the script to Paulo Avelino whom he worked with in Heneral Luna and Sana Dati. Paulo liked the script and agreed to do it. He even recommended Maja Salvador to be his leading lady.

The movie opens on February 15 and will go head to head with Star Cinema’s My Ex and Why’s which stars the popular tandem of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

According to the director their strength against other rom-coms is that I’m Drunk, I Love You is very relatable to people “na umaasa at nagpapaasa sa pag-ibig.”