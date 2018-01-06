John Lloyd-Ellen wedding soon

Overheard Thursday morning on Lolit Solis’ “Star Talk” via AM radio DZBB: John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna will soon tie the knot.

According to the veteran showbiz personality’s report, her source personally spoke to a member of Adarna’s Cebuano family who said the couple is busy preparing a wedding at one of the Queen City of the South’s famed beach resorts.

Solis’ source added that while the controversial actors are still tight-lipped on the pregnancy issue, Adarna is five months on the way and is in high spirits.

Adarna posted a photo with her beau on the steps of what is believed to be her family home in Cebu over the holidays with a Christmas greeting followed days later by a complete family picture with her side including Cruz. She captioned it, “Fambam.”