John Paul Solano, 2 fraternity members ‘major suspects’ in ‘Atio’ slay–police

FROM “good Samaritan” to “person of interest”, John Paul Solano, along with two other members of the Aegis Juris Fraternity, has just been elevated to “principal suspect” in the death of alleged hazing victim, Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd, police said.

“At present, he’s already considered as a principal suspect in the killing of Atio Castillo and manhunt operations are undergoing to effect the immediate arrest and capture of John Paul Solano,” Chief Supt. Joel Coronel, Manila Police District director, said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Coronel said Solano “with the assistance and cooperation” of Antonio and Ralph Trangia, father and son, “deliberately misled” investigators on the circumstances surrounding the death of Castillo, 22, and a law freshman.

Coronel reiterated that Solano’s claim of finding Castillo’s body in Barangay 133 in Tondo on Monday contradicted the testimonies of the local officials and what was taken on CCTV.

He also cited Solano’s affidavit with police in which he said that he brought Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital on board a red Mitsubishi Strada with plate number ZTV 539, which was registered under the name of Antonio Trangia.

Solano, who also initially identified himself as a medical technologist from San Lazaro Hospital, was also a law student from UST and a member of the Aegis Juris, according to sources.

“As you can see, we have strong evidence that Mr. John Paul Solano deliberately, intentionally and maliciously gave false statements to the Manila Police District relative to the investigation of the Horacio Castillo killing,” Coronel said.

The Trangias are also major suspects, Coronel added.

“Both persons, Mr. Antonio Trangia and Ralph Trangia are now possible suspects, and manhunt operations would be undertaken to effect their immediate arrest and the recovery of the motor vehicle,” Coronel said.

Castillo was found dead on Sunday in Tondo. His body was badly beaten and an autopsy showed that he succumbed to cardiac arrest.

