John Regala’s ghosts

PLUS: Mocha Uson overwhelmed by MTRCB appointment?

HADN’T THE unconscious John Regala been sighted slumped on the floor in front of a supermarket in Zapote, GMA’s Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho may not have devoted a lengthy episode on the former actor.

But thanks to a concerned passerby nicknamed Toto who rushed to where John fell on his knees in the early morning of February 17, a photo with the actor—clad in jeans, a dark-colored shirt and slip-ons—was immediately uploaded on social media, alerting the public service program.

When interviewed on Kapuso Mo, however, the 51-year-old actor denied earlier reports that he had suffered heart attack. His collapse, as was later found out, was due to a decrease in his blood sugar level.

Vignettes couldn’t help but raise questions with regard to John’s confessions about his “dark past,” specifically the illegal activities he admitted to have been engaged in when he needed to survive due to lack of showbiz assignments.

Did we hear it right that John—famous for his gun-toting villain roles on the wide screen—got involved in the trade of loose firearms? And again, is there something wrong with our sense of hearing as he spoke about producing counterfeit money?

Vignettes could only recall John’s dependency on drugs that got him into a rehab center, all right. But the chapter on the loose ammo and the fake bills may cause concerned institutions and agencies to faint as well, or to probe into it.

Anyway, it’s good to note that John, now a born again Christian, is an active environmentalist starting off with a clean slate.

* * *

JUST WHEN a board member of the MTRCB feared she might lose her job (this was Vignettes’ “Guess Who?” item in the January 17 issue) with the entry of Mocha Uson, it appears that the latter is the one bolting the office.

Over the week, Mocha denounced how her colleagues had been remiss in their (mandated) duties in allowing recent episodes of ABS-CBN’s Better Half and Ipaglaban Mo to go on air despite containing scenes she deemed “malaswa” (lewd).

Taking all her gripes to her social media account, Mocha threatened to resign as board member, seeing her “unfitness” for the job inconsistent with the current administration’s thrust to bring about social change.

Vignettes, however, feels that while Mocha’s trying to move heaven and earth toward this goal she seems overwhelmed by her appointment to the point of being too impatient with the result.

Lest she forget, Rome was not built in a day. She should take a cue from her presidential candidate who pleaded for an extension within which he could nail the drug menace in the country.

* * *

EVER WONDERED where Fil-German heartthrob Mark Neumann must now be?

Last seen in TV5’s Tasya Fantasya, Mark initially made waves in the hit series Baker King. His TV assignments later, however, became few and far between. Zilch, if we may put it at that.

Originally, Mark was hyped to play Jennylyn Mercado’s leading man in GMA’s Filipino adaptation of the Koreanovela My Love From the Star.

However, the last time we bumped into Mark (he was helping a fellow Fil-German artist promote a charity show on radio to raise funds for her sick dad), he implied that there were problems, which had to be resolved concerning his transfer to GMA.

Next thing we learned, the lead role landed on somebody else’s lap. Worse, we sense no project lined up for Mark on TV5, and even his off-and-on manager who’s connected with the network’s artist center is unheard of. (Incidentally, Vignettes wonders if the office has already been dissolved since there are no more homegrown talents to manage).

It’s a pity that Mark seems more engrossed with his girlfriend (much to his manager’s consternation) than getting his career on track.