Johnson to defend title in Dell Match Play

World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson has committed to defend his title in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event March 21 to 25 at Austin Country Club.

Johnson couldn’t be stopped in the 2017 event, leading a tournament-record 94 percent of his matches and never trailing in a single match over 112 holes. He beat Jon Rahm, currently No. 2 in the world, 1-up in the championship match, capping a run of three straight PGA Tour victories.

The 33-year-old from Columbia, S.C., is the only player to win all four World Golf Championship events. His 17 PGA Tour wins in 11 seasons is matched or exceeded only by Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer.

Johnson is off and rolling again in 2018, crushing the field with an eight-shot win the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii. He was runner-up to Justin Rose last October in the WGC-HSBC.

Matt Kuchar, the 2013 Dell Match Play champ, also has committed to play here next month.

