‘Join Pope’s Share The Journey campaign’

Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle is encouraging Filipinos, parishes and church organizations to join Pope Francis in launching the “Share the Journey” campaign on Wednesday, September 27.

“We invite all of your parish, diocesan and national organizations to accompany Pope Francis by launching our global campaign in your countries on this same day,” Tagle said on Tuesday.

The global migration campaign “Share the Journey” is the Caritas’ two-year campaign for action and awareness-raising that will promote the “culture of encounter” between Catholics and to help those people who leave their homes in search of a decent and safe life for their families.

“Our campaign gives us an opportunity to remind ourselves and others of certain truths. The Church is called to exercise the hospitality of God toward migrants and refugees,” the Filipino cardinal said.

The campaign has more than 160 Caritas members around the globe and will run until the end of 2019.

It will sponsor events and provide opportunities for migrants and communities to meet and share their stories.

The campaign is supported by ACT Alliance, a group of 146 churches and faith-based organizations worlwide, and a handful of other religious and civil society groups.

“Look them in the eyes, listen to why they leave their homes, how their journey has been, see the real people behind the numbers and scary stories,” Tagle said.

The cardinal added that this is the right time for all to be united.

In Manila, the launch of the “Share the Journey” campaign will be held at the Adamson University auditorium in Manila at 4:30 p.m. today.

ASHLEY JOSE