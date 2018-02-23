JoinMyTribe celebrates personalities

A tribe is typically defined as a community with similar values or interests and united by history and the land they share. But in pop culture, when someone asks, “Where’s my tribe?” it more easily means where are their friends.

With the varying meanings of the word “tribe,” SM Store took on its own unique definition for a new campaign that celebrates different personalities and how strong individualities can form a tribe.

Dubbed #JoinMyTribe, the campaign launch highlighted style, uniqueness and friendship as the components of groups of individuals who confidently express their personality, switch roles by mixing and matching styles, and staying spirited among friends.

As such, #JoinMyTribe brings together different personalities, each known in their respective fields to comprise the new tribes for youth, fashion, socials and music. These are the Tribe SM Youth Ambassadors, the Tribe Model Circle, the Tribe Party Gurus, and the Tribe Team OPM.

The SM Youth Ambassadors who define style with no boundaries are Tommy Esguerra, Erika Kristensen, Richard Juan, Kyle Perry and Kaila Estrada.

Regularly seen on social media, pages of magazines and fashion runways, the Tribe Model Circle is comprised of Professional Models Association of the Philippines (PMAP) models Hannah Locsin, Jullian Culas, Jach Manere, Lou Young and Kenn Bosch.

Tribe Party Gurus are made up of Erik Cua, Tim Yap, Cat Arambulo, GP Reyes and Mars Miranda.

And finally, Tribe Team OPM who are redefining the sound of Filipino music are Reese Lansangan, BP Valenzuela and Moira dela Torre.