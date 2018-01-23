Joint assembly not in Charter, Alvarez insists

A joint assembly of the two chambers of Congress to discuss amendments to the Constitution is not needed as it is “not stated in the Constitution,” House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez claimed on Monday.

In a news conference at the House of Representatives, Alvarez insisted Charter change could get rolling as long as the three-fourths figure of both chambers was met, even if the House acted alone.

“Is there any provision in the Constitution that we have to have a joint session? That we need to be convened? None. Why should we give the law that meaning?” Alvarez said.

Section 1, Article 17 of the Constitution states that, “Any amendment to, or revision of, this Constitution may be proposed by: (1) The Congress, upon a vote of three-fourths of all its Members; or (2) A constitutional convention.”

“This is not a poem, which we can interpret in a number of ways. This is law. How an ordinary person reads and understands it, that is its meaning,” Alvarez said.

Asked what process the House was following, Alvarez answered: “Number one,” referring to a congressional three-fourths vote.

“Is there a Con-ass in the Constitution? Read it!” Alvarez said.

Village polls to continue

Alvarez said the barangay (village) and mid-term elections would continue even if lawmakers did not meet their targeted date for a plebiscite, “under the old Constitution.”

Alvarez earlier said in a television interview that the shift to federalism through Charter change could cancel the mid-term elections and postpone the barangay elections.

The Senate on Monday “took action” on House Concurrent Resolution No. 9 seeking to convene both chambers of Congress into a Constituent Assembly to amend or revise the Charter to shift to federal form of government.

In a letter dated January 17, House Secretary General Cesar Pareja wrote Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd informing him of the House of Representatives adoption last week of Resolution No. 9 “to which it requests the concurrence of the Senate.”

“Everything is in order. When the House acts it waits for the counterpart action from the Senate. We have done the proper referral (to the committee),” Pimentel said in a chance interview.

But he maintained that the senators would not agree with the House proposal for senators to vote “jointly” with the House in amending or revising the Constitution.

with BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO