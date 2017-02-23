Jolie’s warm words for estranged husband Pitt

Angelina Jolie had warm words for her estranged husband Brad Pitt and is optimistic about the future of their family, the Hollywood star said in an interview.

Jolie and Pitt, once Hollywood’s most celebrated couple known as “Brangelina,” are in the midst of a high-profile divorce and last month reached an agreement to keep private the details of their split and battle over custody of their six children.

“We are focusing on the health of our family,” Jolie said on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“We will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family.”

The actress was asked if she still thought of Pitt as a wonderful father, which is how she had described him in the past.

“Of course. Of course. We will always be a family. Always.”

Jolie, 41, filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences. She accused Pitt of hitting their teenage son on a flight that month from France to Los Angeles, sparking tabloid gossip and an FBI probe.

Pitt, 53, was later cleared by both the FBI and social workers.

Jolie is seeking sole custody of their six children, while Pitt wants joint legal and physical custody.

The A-listers got married in France in August two years ago, but had been a couple since 2004.

Jolie spoke to the ABC morning news program from Cambodia, where she is promoting her new film First They Killed My Father, a true-life account of the Khmer Rouge genocide.

