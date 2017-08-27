‘Jolina’ displaces over 3,000 persons in Northern Luzon as disaster agencies offer relief

MORE than 3,000 persons in parts of Northern Luzon were affected by Tropical Storm “Jolina” (international name: Pakhar) over the weekend, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its report on Sunday, a total of 929 families or 3,397 persons in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) were displaced by Jolina, which exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) also on Sunday.

The NDRRMC reported that 123 families or 395 persons were housed in 17 evacuation centers while 16 families or 62 persons were being served outside the shelters.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has released more than P11.5 million worth of relief goods and more than P2.3 million for disaster operations for the Ilocos region; more than P10.3 million in standby fund and 15,464 family food packs in Cagayan Valley, the NDRRMC said.

Available goods for packing include sacks of rice from the National Food Authority, boxes of corned beef, sardines, meat loaf, sausage and 3-in-1 coffee mix.

The DSWD in Central Luzon, meanwhile, advised its field office provincial extension offices to take precautionary measures for any possible disasters caused by the storm.

Only Baguio City’s Kennon Road road was declared passable as of Saturday, the day before Jolina exited the PAR. It was closed to traffic at 8 p.m. on Friday due to the tropical storm.

The Kiangan-Tinoc-Buguias Boundary Road remains unpassable to vehicles after it was closed Friday night due to soil that covered 20 meters of the highway.

In Lower Kalinga, the Tabuk-Banaue Road also remains unpassable after a portion of the highway collapsed, prompting authorities to install warning signs.

A sinking pavement also rendered the Baguio-Bua-Itogon Road in Benguet unpassable.