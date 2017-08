Tropical storm Jolina made landfall in Aurora province at 8:15 p.m. on Friday.

The weather bureau said the center of the storm was 65 kilometers (km) south southeast of Casiguran, Aurora. It had sustained winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 95 kph.

Jolina is expected to intensify as it barrels toward Sinait, Ilocos Sur. It is expected to leave the country on Sunday afternoon. Glee Jalea