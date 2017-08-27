‘Jolina’ out of PH; good weather forecast–Pagasa

GOOD weather is expected throughout Sunday as Tropical Storm “Jolina” (international name: Pakhar) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that as of 10:00 a.m., Jolina was forecast at 150 kilometers west-southwest of Laoag.

At 3:00 a.m., Jolina was spotted west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte with maximum sustained winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour (kph) (kph) and gustiness of up to 125kph.

After making landfall in Casiguran, Aurora on Friday evening, “Jolina” crossed Northern Luzon. No casualties were reported.

Pagasa weather specialist Chris Perez said that cloudy skies with isolated rain showers may be expected in the areas of Ilocos, Zambales, Bataan and Pampanga because of enhanced southwest monsoon or “Habagat”.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience gradual improvement of weather for the rest of the day.

Cancelled flights

Some international flights scheduled for today were cancelled due to inclement weather:

(PR is Philippine Airlines; CX is Cathay Pacific; MNL – Manila; HKG – Hong Kong; CAN – Canton, China)

CX 918/919 MNL – HKG – MNL

PR 300/301 MNL – HKG – MNL

PR 318/319 MNL – HKG – MNL

PR 382 MNL – CAN

Cathay Pacific urges customers to check the latest flight information through its website, cathaypacific.com.

Meanwhile, those who are on the affected flights under Philippine Airlines are advised to contact 855-8888, visit a PAL ticketing office or go to philippineairlines.com.

According to a statement by PAL, passengers have the option to rebook without penalty or charges within 30 days from the original flight date or avail of the full ticket refund.