Jolina pregnant with Baby No. 2

Singer-actress Jolina Magdangal announced she is nine is weeks pregnant with her second baby over her morning program “Magandang Buhay” on ABS-CBN.

On Tuesday’s episode, the host’s husband, musician Mark Escueta, and son Pele, joined her on air while the baby’s first ultrasound images were flashed on screen.

“Pele is finally becoming a kuya. Thank you, Lord. We really prayed hard for this and I am so happy for Pele, not just for me and Mark,” said the ever cheerful celebrity.

The big revelation was part of Magandang Buhay’s’ two-part special for Magdangal’s birthday and 30th anniversary celebration in show business.

An instant family reunion also took place on the episode as the production team brought together the Magdangals and the Escuetas in a touching segment.