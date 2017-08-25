‘Jolina’ slows down, cancels classes

Tropical storm “Jolina” slowed down before making landfall in Casiguran, Aurora Friday evening, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The state weather bureau said the center of the tropical storm was 65 kilometers (km) south southeast of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum sustained winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 95 kph.

Estimated rainfall is moderate to heavy within its 300 kilometers (km) diameter. It is forecast to move west northwest at 17 kph.

Because of the inclement weather, the cities of Manila, Marikina, Parañaque and San Juan cancelled classes in all levels on Saturday, August 26.

Th weather bureau issued a yellow rainfall warning in Metro Manila, Bataan, Zambales, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Northern Quezon, western Laguna and Batangas. A yellow warning indicates heavy rainfall.

Glee Jalea