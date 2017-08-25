‘Jolina’ turns into tropical storm; Signal No. 2 up in 7 areas — Pagasa

TROPICAL Depression “Jolina” intensified into a tropical storm (international name: Pakhar) and accelerated slightly on Friday morning, as it moved closer toward the Northern-Central Luzon area, the state weather bureau said.



In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said “Jolina” was 300 kilometers east-southeast of Casiguran, Aurora.

Jolina is moving west-northwest at 19 kilometers per hour (kph) from the previous 17 kph, with maximum winds of 65kph and gustiness of up to 80kph.



Signal No. 2 is raised over Isabela, Northern Aurora, Quirino, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao and Nueva Vizcaya.



Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 is up in Cagayan, including the Babuyan Group of Islands; Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, La Union, Benguet, the rest of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, northern Quezon including Polillo Island, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.

Pagasa said that Jolina was expected to further intensify before making landfall in the Isabela-Aurora area on Friday evening.



Moderate to heavy rain is expected in most parts of Luzon beginning Friday. Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.



The weather bureau also warned that sea travel is risky in the seaboard of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.



Jolina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening.