Jollibee-Cargill JV opens largest PH poultry plant

CARGILL Joy Poultry Meats Production, Inc. (C-Joy), a joint venture of Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) and Cargill Philippines, Inc., officially launched on Tuesday its P867-million poultry processing plant in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

Envisioned to be the largest poultry plant in the Philippines, Jollibee said the new plant is targeted to produce 45 million dressed and marinated chickens per year to meet the increasing demand of Jollibee’s fast-food businesses in the country.

The plant started construction in the first quarter of 2016.

C-Joy partnered with local poultry farmers in Batangas and nearby provinces to supply chickens to the new facility. The plant is expected to generate 1,000 new jobs.

“We partnered with Cargill to deliver high quality chicken products through Cargill’s technology and quality standards. The facility will provide Jollibee with dressed and marinated chicken to augment the chicken supply requirements of the growing needs of Jollibee brands,” Jollibee Chief Executive Officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

“This partnership will meaningfully benefit our customers, our operations, as well as the overall Philippine food industry. We will continue to maintain our strong relationship with key chicken suppliers in the country and look forward to sustained long-term supply arrangements with them as our businesses grow together,” he added.

Vic Lao, president of Highcrest Corp. which is a partner-grower of C-Joy, said he is looking forward to producing the chickens to be supplied to Jollibee.

“We have already built a strong relationship with C-Joy and the executives from Cargill that we have met, and I am assured that our partnership will be a successful one for all parties,” he said.

Jollibee is a homegrown brand and is the largest fast food chain in the country. Aside from its flagship brand Jollibee, it also owns the Chowking and Greenwich restaurant chains, among others.