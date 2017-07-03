Jollibee to employ 1K workers at new poultry plant

JOLLIBEE Foods Corp. expects to generate 1,000 new jobs once its new P867 million poultry plant in Sto. Tomas, Batangas becomes fully operational this year.

The new plant will be operated by Cargill Joy Meats Production Inc., a joint venture between JFC and Cargill Philippines Inc., to supply the fast food chain with “world-class chicken products.” Cargill Philippines is lending its expertise, technology and quality standards to the poultry plant.

The Batangas facility will supply JFC with dressed and marinated chicken to meet the growing needs of its brands.

“The partner with Cargill is to explore ways to further improve on our existing world-class chicken products,” JFC founder and chairman Tony Tan Caktiong said in his speech during the company’s stockholders’ meeting in Mandaluyong City over the weekend.

“The plant, which is expected to begin operations in the last quarter of 2017, will create 1,000 new full-time jobs and develop new opportunities for the farming community in Batangas and nearby provinces as local poultry farmers are contracted to grow chicken to supply the requirements of the chicken processing plant,” he added.

Envisioned to be the largest of its kind in the country, the plant started construction in the fourth quarter of 2016.

“Even with this joint venture, we will continue to maintain strong relationships with our key chicken suppliers in the country and look forward to sustain long-term supply arrangements with them as our businesses grow together,” Tan Caktiong said.

“This partnership will meaningfully benefit our customers, our operations, as well as the overall Philippine food industry,” he added.

Cargill holds a 70 percent stake in the joint venture and JFC 30 percent.

JFC operates a quick service food chain in the Philippines. It has 3,555 stores worldwide, of which 1000 are in the Philippines. Its brand portfolio in 17 countries includes the flagship Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Dunkin’ Donuts and Burger King. JFC also owns Yonghe King and Hong Zhuang Yuan in China and Smashburger in the United States.