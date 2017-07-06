Jollibee heeds regulatory decision favoring Jolliville

JOLLIBEE Foods Corp. (JFC) said Wednesday it respects the decision of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) granting Jolliville Holdings Corp. the right to register its logo and corporate name.

IPOPHL announced Tuesday that it reversed the decision of its Bureau of Legal Affairs which ruled in favor of JFC to block Jolliville from registering its trademark.

“We continue to have the exclusive rights to all Jollibee name, trademarks and products. In this case, we respect the decision of the Office of the Director General of the IPO,” JFC Media and Corporate Communications head Pauline Lao said.

“As a responsible trademark owner, we take care of our trademarks and follow due procedure in protecting and enforcing our intellectual property rights,” she added.

In September 2014, IPOPHL-BLA Director Nathaniel Arevalo ruled in favor of Jollibee, a decision that compelled Jolliville to file for an appeal.

Jolliville said the “Jolli” in its corporate name was a tribute to founder Jolly Ting, and that Jollibee did not have an

exclusive claim to ‘Jolli’ or ‘Jolly’ as there were other registered corporations and trademarks using those names.

Jolliville argued its name was not confusingly similar to Jollibee and its other registered marks.

The company uses the prefix ‘Jolli’ appended to ‘ville’ to reflect its real estate business and realty leasing services.

The Jolliville mark is not confusingly similar to Jollibee, IPOPHL said in its latest decision.

“In the absence of the likelihood of confusion between the Jolliville and the appellee’s registered trademarks, there is no ground to prohibit the registration of Jolliville in the name of the appellant,” it said.

Jolliville was in the night club business before branching out into the real estate business with Jolliville Realty and Development Co. Inc. in September 1986.

It has since expanded to encompass leasing, management services, property development, land banking, local waterworks system, business process outsourcing, and power generation.