Jollibee opens store in Florida

JOLLIBEE Foods Corp. (JFC), one of the largest quick service restaurant (QSR) operators in the Philippines, opened its first store in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, March 18.

The branch is JFC’s 36th store in the US. Jacksonville is the most populous city in the Sunshine State and home to the largest Filipino-American community in Florida.

“As Jollibee debuts in Florida, we anticipate seeing not only a multitude of excited Jollibee patrons waiting to get their hands on their Jollibee favorites, but also first-timers waiting to have their own Jollibee experience,” Jose Miñana, JFC President for North America, said in a statement.

“At Jollibee, we aim to bring families together for happy moments over great tasting food with superior value, served with warm and friendly service — our own brand of joy,” he added.

JFC is also set to open stores in the United Kingdom; Manhattan in New York; Italy; Australia and Japan this year. In 2016, JFC opened its first stores in Canada (Winnipeg) and Illinois (Skokie).

“Ever since our early beginnings as an ice cream parlor back in 1975, it has always been our mission to bring joy to families and friends over good food. More than 40 years and 1,000 stores later, we continue to fulfill this by expanding our horizons to a global market. We still get a thrill each and every time we open a new store and introduce our brand of happiness to different parts of the world,” Ernesto Tanmantiong, JFC chief executive officer, said.

JFC was the 10th largest QSR in the world as of 2015, according to a Bloomberg data cited by the company.

The group set a spending budget of P14 billion this year for store expansion and renovation and for reorganizing and expanding its commissaries.

Excluding joint venture stores, JFC opened 340 outlets last year, 243 of them in the Philippines and 97 abroad. As of end-2016, the company’s store network stood at 3,254 stores with 2,643 outlets in the Philippines and 611 abroad.

The group’s brand network is composed of Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, and Burger King in the Philippines and in other parts of the world; as well as Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, and Dunkin’ Donuts in China; as well as Smashburger in the US.