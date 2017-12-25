Jollibee penalized for illegal contracting

The country’s biggest fast food chain and its contractors were found engaging in illegal “labor-only” contracting activities and given penalties, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE).

In a report to Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, DoLE Mimaropa Director Alvin Villamor disclosed that Jollibee Foods Corp. and its contractors in nine branches in the Miraropa Region were found to be engaged in labor-only contracting activities.

Mimaropa is composed of the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan.

The findings prompted the DoLE regional office to immediately order Jollibee and its three contractors to regularize 468 employees, who have been performing activities directly related to the food chain’s main business operation.

The DoLE regional office also ordered Jollibee and the contractors to pay back to the affected employees unauthorized deductions amounting to P775,050, and provide proof of remittances with the SSS, Philhealth, and Pag-IBIG to ensure workers’ social welfare benefits.

Jollibee and its contractors were also told to immediately issue appointment letters and implement payroll reflecting the entitlements of the affected workers as regular employees.

Jollibee has over 750 stores nationwide.

Earlier, the Labor department ordered two Laguna-based Japanese firms, Terumo Philippines Corp. (Terumo) and Toyo Seat Philippines Corp. (Toyo), as well as telecommunications giant Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) Inc. to regularize contractual employees.

PLDT was ordered to regularize 8,720 employees, and the Japanese firms, more than 1,000 workers.

Their workers were under contracting and sub-contracting arrangements but were found performing jobs directly related to their businesses.

PLDT and its 47 contractors were also directed to pay monetary claims including overtime, holiday, 13th month pay, service incentive leave, and unauthorized deductions, amounting to P77.5 million, to 2,500 contractors’ employees.

DoLE Department Order (DO) 174, or the Rules Implementing Articles 106 to 109 of the Labor Code, prohibits the following:

• labor-only contracting;

• farming of work through a “cabo;”

• contracting out of job or work through an in-house agency;

• contracting out of job or work through an in-house cooperative that merely supplies workers to the principal;

• contracting out of a job or work by reason of a strike or lockout, whether actual or imminent; and

• contracting out of a job or work being performed by union members and such will interfere with, restrain or coerce employees in the exercise of their rights to self-organization as provided in Article 259 of the Labor Code, as amended.