Jollibee to introduce Vietnam’s Pho 24 to PH

FAST food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. is bringing Vietnam’s Pho 24 brand to the Philippines through its wholly-owned unit Fresh N’ Famous Foods, Inc.

Fresh N’ Famous will operate the Vietnamese restaurant chain here in the Philippines, Jollibee said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

Pho 24 serves traditional Vietnamese dishes with rice noodles as its core products.

SuperFoods Group, one of Jollibee’s joint ventures operates Pho 24 outlets in Macau, Hong Kong and Vietnam. SuperFoods Group also handles other brands within the Jollibee Group such as Highlands Coffee and Hard Rock Cafe.

At the end the first quarter this year, Jollibee was operating 2,895 restaurant outlets in the country. These consist of 1,074 Jollibee stores, 531 Chowking restaurants, 273 Greenwich outlets, 426 Red Ribbon stores, 497 Mang Inasal restaurants, and 94 Burger King branches. It also has 943 stores overseas.

Earlier this month, Jollibee officially took control of US-based Smashburger after obtaining all regulatory approvals for its acquisition of the brand in the United States.

Jollibee, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bee Good! Inc., acquired an additional 45 percent stake in Smashburger from Smashburger Master LLC for $100 million, boosting its ownership in the burger chain to 85 percent.

Smashburger is expected to contribute 15 percent to the Jollibee group’s global systemwide sales from the current 5 percent. The acquisition also increases the share of foreign businesses to 30 percent of total worldwide sales from the current 20 percent.